Image copyright AFP Image caption Maëlys de Araujo attended the wedding with her parents

The remains of a nine-year-old girl who disappeared in the French Alps last August have been found, officials say.

Nordahl Lelandais, a 34-year old former soldier, has admitted killing Maëlys de Araujo "involuntarily", without giving details.

He agreed to co-operate with the police after a trace of her blood was found in his car.

The girl went missing during a wedding in Pont-de-Beauvoisin, north of Grenoble.

Nordahl Lelandais said he "got rid of the body" and offered his apologies to the girl's parents, said Grenoble prosecutor Jean-Yves Coquillat.

He had previously admitted that Maëlys was in his car on the night she disappeared.