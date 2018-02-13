Ice on sensors 'caused Russia plane crash'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Wreckage was strewn across a wide area

Speed sensors that were iced over may have caused a passenger jet to crash near Moscow, killing all 71 people on board, investigators say.

The instruments fed the pilots wrong speed data, they added.

The Saratov Airlines jet went down minutes after take-off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport on Sunday.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.