A 52-year-old man has died after he was stabbed in west Dublin.

The man suffered serious stab wounds during the incident at Buirg an Ri Walk in Balgaddy.

It happened at 22:20 GMT on Wednesday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and is being questioned at Ronanstown Garda Station.

Gardaí (Irish police) said a post-mortem examination is due to take place on Thursday.