Arrest after fatal stabbing of man in west Dublin
- 8 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 52-year-old man has died after he was stabbed in west Dublin.
The man suffered serious stab wounds during the incident at Buirg an Ri Walk in Balgaddy.
It happened at 22:20 GMT on Wednesday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested and is being questioned at Ronanstown Garda Station.
Gardaí (Irish police) said a post-mortem examination is due to take place on Thursday.