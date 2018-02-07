Image copyright RTE Image caption All of the students were able to walk away from the crash and none have serious injuries

A school bus carrying students has crashed in the Republic of Ireland.

The crash happened when the bus collided with a car at Caherconlish, close to Limerick, at about 08:30 GMT on Wednesday morning.

All of the children were able to walk away from the bus and none have serious injuries.

Eighteen students and two adults were taken to hospital and all but four have been since been discharged.

The bus was carrying pupils to John The Baptist Community School

It is understood the drivers of both vehicles were injured but not seriously.

The pupils were on their way to John The Baptist Community School when the crash happened.

Speaking to RTÉ, the school's principal Noreen Rafferty paid tribute to the emergency services.

The bus collided with a car

Bus Éireann said the bus involved was a "sub-contracted vehicle on one of the company's school transport services".

It said the 57-seater bus had approximately 46 students on board when the crash happened.