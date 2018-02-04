Europe

Heaviest snowfall on record blankets Moscow

  • 4 February 2018
A man walks on a street covered with snow as a dog sits on a snowbank during heavy snowfall in Moscow, Russia, 3 February 2018

Moscow has seen its heaviest snowfall in a day since records began, with more than 2,000 trees brought down and air travel disrupted, officials say.

More than half the monthly average snow fell on Saturday, beating the previous record set in 1957.

A falling tree and collapsing power line killed one person and five others were injured.

Snowfall is expected to ease off on Sunday night but the temperature is expected to drop.

Dozens of flights have been delayed at the Russian capital's airports.

Despite the disruption, many people on social media just seem happy to see a "real Russian winter" again after the unseasonal thaws of previous years, and have been sharing snowscape pictures.

The city broke a different record in December when it registered the least amount of sunshine seen in a month there.

Image caption Muscovites have been warned to stay clear of frozen trees