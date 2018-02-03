Image copyright EPA

At least one gunman has opened fire from a vehicle on passersby in the central Italian town of Macerata, with reports of up to four people injured.

Shootings took place in different parts of the city, including near the town's train station, Rai state TV says.

The office of the town's mayor has warned people in a tweet to stay indoors because of the incident, which is believed to be continuing.

Two people were reported to be inside the vehicle, a black Alfa Romeo.

Some reports put the number of injured as high as six, but this has not been officially confirmed. Local reports suggest that those targeted were immigrants.

Gunfire was heard in the Via Spalato and Via dei Velini parts of town, two key areas in an investigation into the murder of an 18-year-old girl whose body was found last Wednesday. A Nigerian man was detained over the killing.

Local reports are linking the two incidents.