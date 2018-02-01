Image copyright Amnesty International Image caption Taner Kilic is accused of using an encrypted messaging application

A court in Istanbul has reversed its decision to release the head of human rights group Amnesty International in Turkey, ordering him to stay in jail during his trial, the group says.

Taner Kilic has been charged with membership of a terrorist organisation, an accusation the London-based group describes as "baseless".

He was detained last June. On Wednesday the court ordered his release on bail.

His arrest was part of a crackdown after the failed coup attempt of 2016.

"[The decision] is devastating for Taner's family and a disgrace to justice," Amnesty's Turkey researcher Andrew Gardner said on Twitter.