Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The shooting happened at James Larkin House on North Strand

A 27-year-old man has died after being shot in Dublin's north inner city on Tuesday night.

Irish police have described the murder of Jason Molyneux as "callous" and said he was lured to his death.

The shooting happened at about 21:45 local time at the James Larkin House flats complex on the North Strand.

The victim was shot up to six times in the chest and stomach. He was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Witnesses said the lone gunman was dressed in dark clothing and escaped from the scene on foot.

Irish national broadcaster RTE is reporting that Mr Molyneux, a father-of-one, was well known to police for his involvement in serious and organised crime, and had more than 120 convictions.

It says he was a close associate of the Hutch criminal gang.

Although the shooting might be related to an ongoing gangland feud, police believe it is more likely connected to an attempt on the life of a man in Ballymun last August, which resulted in the double murder of the man's sister and friend.