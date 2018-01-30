Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Agnès went out on a boat on Tuesday morning but did not return

French coastguards are searching for the head of a leading surfing equipment company after his boat was found washed ashore in south-western France.

Pierre Agnès set sail on Tuesday morning but did not return.

The 54-year-old Frenchman is chief executive of Boardriders - a US-based company that until recently was known as Quiksilver.

Rescuers are focusing their efforts on Hossegor, near the resort town of Biarritz, where his boat was found.

The French coastguard have been unable to determine whether Mr Agnès was alone on the boat.

Quiksilver, which was founded in Australia, makes clothing for surfers and surfing aficionados.

In 2015, the company filed for bankruptcy in the US. It changed its name to Boardriders recently and the company also owns other labels including DC Shoes and the Roxy clothing brand.