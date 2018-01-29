The father of a child at a primary school in Portugal has been arrested after his father-in-law was shot dead in the playground, reports say.

The victim, 67, reportedly suffered both gunshot and knife injuries in the attack in the central town of Nazare.

Portuguese media say the two men were involved in a battle for custody over the child after the parents divorced.

Shootings at schools in Portugal are extremely rare and the school was closed following the incident.