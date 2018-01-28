Ikea founder Kamprad dies at 91

The Swedish founder of the Ikea furniture chain, Ingvar Kamprad, has died at the age of 91, the company has announced.

Mr Kamprad died at his home in Småland, Ikea confirmed in a statement.

