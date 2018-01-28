Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ingvar Kamprad collected an 'Entrepreneur of the 20th Century' award in Stockholm in 2004

The death of Ingvar Kamprad at 91 has prompted both tributes and debate online.

The Swedish entrepreneur's death was confirmed by was confirmed by Ikea, the furniture company he helped build into a multinational giant.

Mr Kamprad's name has been used more than 32,000 times on Twitter since news of his death emerged.

Many paid tribute to his business sense, while others highlighted more controversial elements of his life.

Prominent Swedish politicians were among those leading the tributes online.

Sweden's Foreign Minister, Margot Wallström, paid her respects on Twitter.

Skip Twitter post by @margotwallstrom Ingvar Kamprad har gått bort. Han satte i allra högsta grad Sverige på världskartan. En fantastisk entreprenör som bidrog till att föra Sverige ut i världen. Mina tankar är hos hans familj och anhöriga. — Margot Wallström (@margotwallstrom) January 28, 2018 Report

"Ingvar Kamprad has passed away," she wrote.

"He put Sweden to the highest level on the world map. A great entrepreneur who helped bring Sweden into the world. My thoughts are with his family."

Mr Kamprad's role in raising the profile of his home country was noted by others, too. Annie Loof, the leader of Sweden's Centre Party, said he was "a pioneer, who changed people's lives".

"No Swede is so associated with Sweden as Ingvar Kamprad," she posted on Instagram.

Another social media user said that he "had single-handedly put Sweden on the world map".

Skip Twitter post by @LeeScorsby Sad news. The founder of IKEA, Ingmar Kamprad has passed away at the age of 91. He single-handedly put Sweden on the world map and created millions of jobs. Rest in Peace. — Lee Scorsby (@LeeScorsby) January 28, 2018 Report

Mr Kamprad's business acumen and role in pioneering flat-pack furniture was mentioned by many. ITV News correspondent Angus Walker noted that even the name of his famous company involved an element of self assembly.

Skip Twitter post by @anguswalkertalk Not many people realise that Ingvar Kamprad called his company #IKEA because it’s his initials and then the initials of the family farm and village where he lived. Ingvar Kamprad Elmtaryd Agunnaryd - even the name required self assembly — Angus Walker (@anguswalkertalk) January 28, 2018 Report

Among the tributes, however, some highlighted questions over controversial links to the Nazis. Others focused on Ikea's complex business structure and tax arrangements.

Skip Twitter post by @DiederikKramers Respect to Ingvar Kamprad for setting up a unique business model with Ikea and defining interior house design for half a century.



Not for his nazi past, use of forced labour in communist East Germany, & tax evasion via Netherlands. https://t.co/33FKM5Wvaa https://t.co/qtobaXIa7g — Diederik Kramers (@DiederikKramers) January 28, 2018 Report

By UGC and Social News team