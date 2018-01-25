Image copyright Reuters Image caption Calais is used by thousands of tourists and commercial vehicles every day

Protesting French fishermen have blocked the busy port of Calais, stopping all ships from arriving or leaving.

The fishermen are reportedly protesting against so-called pulse fishing, which uses electrified nets to stun fish.

Members of the European Parliament recently voted to ban the controversial practice.

The head of P&O Ferries, Janette Bell, said the blockade of the port was "utterly unacceptable".

"We call on the French authorities to ensure that the blockade is cleared without further delay and that Calais reopens for business," she said in a statement.

Calais is a major link between the UK and France used by thousands of tourists and commercial vehicles every day.

The English port of Dover was also hit by the action, with P&O and DFDS Seaways suspending their scheduled services, Kent Online reported.

A Calais port spokeswoman said they were in talks with the fishermen and that authorities there expected the blockade to be over by midday.

One of the fishermen, Stephane Pinto, said the small flotilla of boats had sailed from Boulogne and other boats from Dunkirk were expected to join them, Reuters reported.

He said the fishermen faced financial losses because of the use of pulse fishing.

"We're at our wits ends. We feel abandoned," he added.

The controversial technique involves trawlers using nets that generate an electric current, stunning the fish and making them float upwards where they are easier to catch.

The Netherlands is the biggest user of this method in the EU, and argues that it is better for the environment than traditional trawling.