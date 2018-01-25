Europe

Italy train crash: Two killed near Milan

  • 25 January 2018
Rail crash scene Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The crash scene near Milan - the cause is not yet clear

A commuter train has derailed near Milan, killing at least two people and injuring about 100.

Firefighters are trying to free several people trapped in one carriage, between the stations of Treviglio and Pioltello, Italy's Rai news reports.

Ten people are critically injured. Hundreds of commuters were on board.

The Trenord train was heading to Milan from Cremona, in northern Italy. The cause of the crash is not yet clear. It happened just before 07:00 (06:00 GMT).

Pictures show the twisted wreckage of two carriages at the scene. The train had been heading for Milan's Porta Garibaldi station.

Image copyright EPA
Image caption Firefighters are battling to free passengers from the debris
Image copyright EPA
Image caption The crash happened on the outskirts of Milan

Related Topics