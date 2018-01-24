Europe

'Major water rescue' at Howth harbour

Image copyright RTE
Image caption Emergency services are attending the incident in Howth, County Dublin

Emergency services in the Republic of Ireland are currently attending a "water rescue incident" in Dublin.

There are reports that a car has gone into the harbour in Howth, County Dublin.

Irish state broadcaster RTÉ said it is thought one person was in the vehicle.

Gardaí (Irish police), Dublin Fire Brigade, the Irish Coastguard, RNLI and Howth Coastguard are involved in the rescue.

The RNLI said it had launched a lifeboat in response before 1800 local time.

The Garda Water Unit is on its way to the scene.