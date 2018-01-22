Image copyright EPA Image caption The road leading to Täsch in Zermatt was blocked by deep snow on Sunday

Thousands of people have become stranded in the Swiss ski resort of Zermatt, cut off by snow for the second time in two weeks.

Avalanche warnings have forced the closure of roads and rail links in many parts of the Alps.

Austria's St Anton resort and Cervinia in Italy are also cut off by snow.

Some residents were also evacuated in the Swiss town of Davos, where world and business leaders are gathering for the World Economic Forum this week.

Officials advised people living in about 30 homes to find somewhere safer to spend the night on Sunday.

More snow was forecast on Monday, but the authorities say they do not expect it to disrupt the exclusive trade talks in Davos, which are due to include the likes of US President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron.

Meanwhile, helicopter services are in high demand in Zermatt as some tourists try to get airlifted out.

Some 9,000 people have been stranded there since Saturday, and are not expected to be able to travel until Monday evening.

It comes after more than 13,000 people were stuck there for several days earlier this month.

Road and rail connections to another resort, Andermatt, were closed on Sunday.

The avalanche risk is at the maximum level of five in certain areas of Switzerland, including in the Valais canton, according to the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Helicopter services in Zermatt are oversubscribed as some tourists try to get airlifted out

Elsewhere there are warnings about the increased risk of floods and landslides.

Eight men have been trapped by rising waters in Switzerland's Hölloch cave since Sunday morning.

Rescuers have now reached them and their lives are not thought to be in danger, but it is unclear when they will be able to escape, according to Swiss media.