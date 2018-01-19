Image copyright Revenue Image caption The cigarettes, branded "Richman", were found after revenue officers inspected the consignment

Two million smuggled cigarettes have been seized in a shipping container at Dublin Port.

The consignment listed as "household goods" was destined for an address in Dundalk and had been sent from Dubai.

They were branded "Richman" and were found after revenue officers inspected the consignment.

The contraband cigarettes have an estimated retail value of more than 1m euros.