Image copyright Reuters Image caption Micheál Martin said abortion was "a permanent and present reality"

The Republic of Ireland's main opposition leader has changed his mind on the country's abortion law due to the "real damage" it causes to women.

"Abortion is a permanent and present reality" in Ireland, Fianna Fáil's Micheál Martin told RTÉ' radio.

The Dáil (parliament) has been debating the removal of the 8th amendment of the Irish constitution.

It acknowledges "the right to life of the unborn and with due regard to the equal right to life of the mother".

Abortion is therefore only legal in the Republic of Ireland if the mother's life is at risk.

Mr Martin said in the cases of rape, incest and life-limiting conditions, the amendment is "cruelly inflexible" for women.

He said he did not see any way to deal with cases of fatal foetal abnormalities under the existing amendment.

May referendum

The Fianna Fáil leader's change of stance could put him at odds with many within his own party.

The current debate on removing the 8th amendment follows recommendations from a Citizens' Assembly and a parliamentary cross-party committee .

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar has said the government will hold a referendum on the 8th amendment in May.

Image copyright RTé Image caption A parliamentary cross-party committee recommended changes to the abortion law

Speaking in the parliamentary debate on Wednesday evening, Fine Gael Minister of State John Paul Phelan said he could not support any legislation which would see the termination of a viable pregnancy.

He also said he did not believe a proposal from a Dáil committee - that making abortion available up to 12 weeks into pregnancy - would be acceptable to the public.

"Not only do I believe it's unacceptable, but I think there is quite a considerable chance that if it's put to the general public it will be defeated," said Mr Phelan.

Calls for the repeal of the 8th amendment gathered impetus following the death of a pregnant woman, Savita Halappanavar, at a Galway hospital in 2012.

Last November, the president of University College, Dublin's students union was voted out of her post for her anti-abortion views.

Abortion in the Republic of Ireland

The Republic of Ireland has a near total ban on abortion.

In 2013, abortion was legislated for under certain conditions - when doctors deem that a woman life's is at risk due to medical complications, or if she is at risk of suicide.

The law does not allow for terminations in cases of rape or incest, or when there is a fatal foetal abnormality.

The law was introduced in the wake of the case of Savita Halappanavar who died in a Galway hospital in 2012 after she was refused an abortion.

In what was known as the X Case of 1992, a 14-year-old rape victim was prevented from travelling to England to terminate her pregnancy by the High Court.

This ruling was overturned by the Irish Supreme Court and a referendum approved a further update to the constitution, stating that the eighth amendment did not restrict the freedom to travel to another state.