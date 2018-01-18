Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sweden has reinstated a military garrison on the strategic Baltic island of Gotland

Sweden will send leaflets to 4.7 million households with instructions of what to do in the case of a war, officials say.

The booklets will also explain how to prepare for terror or cyber attacks and natural disasters.

Their publication comes amid concerns over Russia's military activities and the rise of terrorism and fake news.

Similar instructions were distributed during World War Two, but printing ceased in the 1980s, local media said.

"There is a significantly more complex threat with climate change, terror attacks, pandemics and manipulation of information. People need to learn and know about how to deal with it," Christina Andersson, of the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency, said. She was speaking to Aftonbladet newspaper.

In recent years, Sweden has increased its military spending, citing the deteriorating security situation in Europe, particularly in light of Russia's role in the conflict in Ukraine.

In 2016, it restored a troop presence on the strategic Baltic island of Gotland amid concerns over military drills by Moscow, and has debated whether to move closer to the Nato military alliance.

Last year the country reintroduced military conscription.

Additionally, terrorism remains high on the agenda after Stockholm was hit by a lorry attack last April, which killed five people.

The updated version of "If the War Comes" will be distributed from May.