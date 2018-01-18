Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The raids took place in several Italian cities (File photo)

Thirty-three people have been arrested in Italy on suspicion of being members of the Chinese mafia, police say.

The early morning raids targeted a group accused of controlling the transport of Chinese-made products across Europe.

The operation, codenamed "China Truck", was part of an investigation which started in 2011. Raids were also carried out in France and Spain.

The arrested suspects are accused of links to a criminal organisation.

Italian media reported the group was based in the capital Rome and in the Tuscan city of Prato, where a truck depot was raided by police as part of the operation.