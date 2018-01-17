Image caption Mr Varadkar thanked EU member states for their 'remarkable solidarity' during Brexit negotiations

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said there can be no "backsliding" on the Irish border agreement between the EU and the UK.

The breakthrough in the Brexit talks in December saw the UK agreeing that, whatever its future relationship with the EU, there will be no hard border.

Mr Varadkar thanked MEPs for their solidarity as the EU works to ensure "what has been promised is delivered".

He said he respected the outcome of the Brexit vote.

But speaking at the European Parliament in Brussels, Mr Varadkar reminded MEPs that the majority of people in Northern Ireland had voted to remain in the EU.

He added that he hoped the future UK-EU relationship will be "as close and deep as possible and consistent with the need for the EU to protect our internal market and the Customs Union."

Image caption Mr Varadkar addressed the European Parliament on Wednesday

He repeated his view that it is likely the majority of people living in Northern Ireland would remain European citizens after Brexit, due to their "unique status" as dual Irish/British citizens under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

He said Ireland was "deeply grateful" for the "remarkable solidarity and support" it had received from other member states in the first phase of the Brexit negotiations.

Mr Varadkar also addressed the issue of corporate taxation, which is a source of tension between the Republic of Ireland and other member states.

He said it was his "strong view" that corporations should pay their fair share of tax and that Ireland had already taken steps to close loopholes in its tax laws.

However, he rejected the idea that the EU should take unilateral action on tax, saying this should be done on an international basis through the OECD.

'European Ideal'

The Taoiseach said Ireland was open to contributing more to the EU budget after Brexit, but "only if it is spent on things that contribute to the advancement of the European ideal".

He said budgets for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and Interreg cross-border projects should be protected.

Mr Varadkar also used his speech to pay tribute to the former SDLP leader John Hume who was an MEP for 25 years.

Skip Twitter post by @markdevenport . @campaignforleo talks about John Hume's vision of European Union as model for peacemaking & argues it's hard to imagine Good Friday Agreement being made without shared membership EU — Mark Devenport (@markdevenport) January 17, 2018 Report

He told the parliament that Mr Hume was "one of the greatest figures in Irish politics" who saw the EU as "a model and a vision for how a lasting peace, however improbable, could be fostered and built".

NI peace funding

Speaking after the Taoiseach, Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, said peace funds for Northern Ireland would be included in proposals for the next EU budget.

He said it was a "unconditional European commitment".

DUP MEP Diane Dodds tweeted her support for his comments, calling it a "positive" move.

Meanwhile, Mrs Dodds told the parliament she agreed with Mr Vardakar that a hard border should not be implemented between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

However, she added her concern that Northern Ireland would suffer if internal barriers were created within the United Kingdom.

The taoiseach said he had no wish to see any barriers between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.