President Emmanuel Macron is visiting Calais as he tries to tackle tensions over hundreds of migrants camped out in the area, trying to get to the UK.

Many are congregating around the French port after a large camp known as the Jungle was dismantled in October 2016.

Mr Macron is expected to defend his controversial plans to stem the flow of people into France.

On Thursday, he will travel to Britain, where he is expected to demand the UK government does more to help.

France received a record 100,000 asylum claims in 2017, making it one of the main destinations in Europe.

In his first official visit to Calais, Mr Macron will meet migrants and groups working with them, as well as residents and local authorities who are calling for more measures to prevent another large camp from emerging.

But two groups have refused to meet the president in protest at strict measures used by the French police against migrants.

Mr Macron is expected to unveil a new migrant policy next month which includes speeding up the application process for asylum seekers and faster removal of those who fail to be accepted.

Macron to tell May: Do more

During last year's French election campaign, Mr Macron said he wanted to renegotiate or scrap the 2003 Le Touquet agreement, which established French border controls in Britain and UK controls in Calais.

As a result, undocumented migrants barred from entering the UK stay in France - many in makeshift camps.

Mr Macron will demand the UK do more to help ease the migrant burden when he meets British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday, French officials say.

He will ask the UK to allow in unaccompanied children and adults with family members already in the country and more money to help with border security.