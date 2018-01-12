Baby found unharmed after car stolen in Balydoyle, County Dublin
- 12 January 2018
A baby girl has been found unharmed after the car she was in was stolen in County Dublin on Friday morning.
The car was taken from a house in Baldoyle at about 07:30 local time.
Details of the car were circulated to police units and following a search operation it was found in the Clongriffen area at about 08:15.
The 13-month-old child was unharmed during the incident and was reunited with her parents.