A tractor driver has been killed in a road accident in County Donegal.

It happened when a car and a tractor collided at about 06:55 GMT on the N14 road at Drumoghill, just outside Letterkenny.

Gardaí (Irish Police) said the 68-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the car was also injured. He has been taken to Letterkenny University hospital.

The road is closed for forensic examination, local diversions are in place.