Image copyright AFP Image caption Police guard the hotel's rear entrance on Cambon street

Armed robbers have seized millions of euros worth of merchandise from a jewellery shop at the famous Ritz Hotel in Paris.

Five men armed with axes smashed a window at the shop inside the hotel at about 18:00 local time (19:00 GMT), French media report.

Three men have been arrested, police said, while others remain on the run.

It is not clear whether any of the loot, estimated to be worth more than €4m (£3.5m), was recovered.

The luxurious five-star Ritz is located in Place Vendôme, in Paris' historical first district on the right bank of the river Seine. The ministry of justice lies next door.

The hotel includes a gallery shopping area near its rear entrance, which it says hosts five shops and 95 "showcases", selling jewellery, watches and luxury clothing.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The Ritz is among the most luxurious hotels in Paris

Local newspaper Le Parisien, citing a police source, reports that the robbery was interrupted by an officer on patrol, but two people escaped on a motorised scooter.

The city's police commissioner issued a statement on Twitter thanking officers for their quick reactions, which led to the arrest of three men.

Eyewitnesses reported a heavy police presence in the area.