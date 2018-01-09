Image copyright AFP Image caption View of the Promo & Destock store after the fire early on Tuesday

Officials in France are investigating a suspected arson attack on a kosher grocery store in a suburb of the capital, Paris.

The incident took place on the third anniversary of a deadly attack by an Islamist gunman on a kosher supermarket in Paris.

The burned grocery store was recently defaced with Nazi swastikas.

It comes amid fears among France's Jewish community about high levels of anti-Semitism.

The Promo & Destock store in the southern suburb of Créteil was completely destroyed by the fire in the early hours of Tuesday.

"The damage is believed to be very severe," prosecutor Laure Beccuau told AFP news agency, adding that investigators did not believe the fire was an accident.

On Twitter, Israel's ambassador to France, Aliza Bin Noun, called the fire a "shameful provocation".

Image copyright AFP Image caption The damage caused by the fire was believed to be "very severe"

France has Europe's largest Jewish community and Jews have been targeted in several attacks in Paris in recent years: