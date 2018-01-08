Image copyright AFP Image caption The German-Russian suspect is only known as Sergei W

A man on trial over the bombing of the Borussia Dortmund football team bus last year has admitted he detonated explosives along its route.

Sergei W, 28, told a court in Dortmund that he had not intended to kill anyone. He is a German of Russian origin. His full name was not revealed.

The attack left a defender, Marc Bartra, with a fractured wrist and a police officer with hearing loss.

Prosecutors believe Sergei W gambled on the team's share price plunging.

He has been charged with 28 counts of attempted murder, which he denies. But he told the court: "I deeply regret my behaviour". He went on trial on 21 December.

The bus attack saw Borussia Dortmund's Champions League quarter-final with AS Monaco rescheduled to a day later, with Dortmund fans opening their doors to stranded away supporters.