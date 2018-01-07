Stockholm station blast: Man dies in 'hand grenade' explosion
A 60-year-old man has died in the Swedish capital Stockholm after picking up an object outside an underground station which exploded, police said
A 45-year-old woman was injured in the blast, which police said was not believed to be terror-related.
Swedish newspapers Expressen and Aftonbladet reported that the device was a hand grenade.
The blast occurred at the Varby gard station in Huddinge, a southern suburb of the city.
The man died later in hospital. The woman suffered injuries to her face.
There was no indication the couple were targeted, police said.