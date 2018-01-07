Europe

Stockholm station blast: Man dies in 'hand grenade' explosion

  • 7 January 2018
The police has cordoned off and investigates the area outside Varby Gard metro station south of Stockholm where two people were injured in an explosion on January 7, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Police cordoned off the area for members of the bomb squad to investigate

A 60-year-old man has died in the Swedish capital Stockholm after picking up an object outside an underground station which exploded, police said

A 45-year-old woman was injured in the blast, which police said was not believed to be terror-related.

Swedish newspapers Expressen and Aftonbladet reported that the device was a hand grenade.

The blast occurred at the Varby gard station in Huddinge, a southern suburb of the city.

The man died later in hospital. The woman suffered injuries to her face.

There was no indication the couple were targeted, police said.

