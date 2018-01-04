Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The Dundalk stabbing incident has left one man dead

An 18-year-old man remains in custody following a fatal knife attack in Dundalk on Wednesday.

The Egyptian teenager was arrested on suspicion of murder after one man died in a series of attacks.

Gardaí (Irish police) have not established a motive and said one line of inquiry is a possible link to terrorism.

Two other victims were taken to hospital but their condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

The police said on Wednesday that the suspect may have carrying at least two knives.

Ch Supt Christy Mangan said the suspect had been in contact with immigration police on New Year's Day in relation to a possible application for residency in Ireland, and there was no indication of any involvement in criminality.

He said police were trying to establish how the murder suspect "arrived in this jurisdiction" and would be speaking to Egyptian authorities regarding his movements.