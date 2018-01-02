Image copyright RTE Image caption The killing happened at Dublin Street in Ballyjamesduff on New Year's Eve

The death of a man in County Cavan on New Year's Eve is being treated as murder.

The victim, named locally as Marek Swider, 40, was stabbed at a house in Dublin Street, Ballyjamesduff.

Police confirmed that following the results of a post-mortem examination, a murder investigation is under way into the killing.

Mr Swider was originally from Poland, but had been living in Cavan for a number of years.

The stabbing happened at about 23:00 local time and police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

They especially want to talk to anyone who was driving on the Dublin road in Ballyjamesduff between 22:30 and midnight and who may have dashcam footage of the area.