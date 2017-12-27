Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A 34-year-old has been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm after the incident in Perth

An Irishman has died after an incident in Perth, Australia.

Charles McCarthy, who had been living in the city but is originally from County Cork, died in hospital after suffering a head injury in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It has been reported that he was hurt in an altercation.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm over the incident. He is due to appear in court next week.