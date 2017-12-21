Europe

Irish person injured in Melbourne incident

  • 21 December 2017
Police have cordoned off the area by Flinders Street station, Melbourne, after a car hit people, 21 December 2017 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The Melbourne attack is not considered to be terror related

An Irish person is among 19 people injured after a car was driven into crowds in Melbourne, Australia.

RTÉ reports that the Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance.

A 32-year-old Australian of Afghan descent was arrested following the incident.

Police say he is a drug user with mental health issues, and has no known terrorism links.

