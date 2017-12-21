Irish person injured in Melbourne incident
An Irish person is among 19 people injured after a car was driven into crowds in Melbourne, Australia.
RTÉ reports that the Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance.
A 32-year-old Australian of Afghan descent was arrested following the incident.
Police say he is a drug user with mental health issues, and has no known terrorism links.