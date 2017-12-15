Image copyright AFP Image caption Ulyukayev denied the charges and alleged that he was framed

A Moscow court has found Russia's former Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev guilty of bribery.

He is the first minister to stand trial in Russia's recent history.

Ulyukayev was arrested in 2016, accused of trying to extort $2m (£1.5m) from state oil firm Rosneft to green light its purchase of another oil firm.

The accusation was made by Rosneft boss Igor Sechin, who is also one of President Vladimir Putin's closest aides.

Mr Sechin was asked to testify but did not turn up.

Ulyukayev had denied the charges and alleged that he was framed