Niki Austrian airline failure strands many passengers
- 14 December 2017
The Austrian airline Niki has grounded its planes, stranding thousands of passengers, after filing for insolvency protection.
Niki has about 20 planes serving resorts in southern Europe and north Africa.
Niki was founded by Niki Lauda, the Austrian ex-F1 racing champion, but he sold it to Air Berlin in 2011.
Austria's Der Standard daily says about 5,000 Niki passengers are stuck abroad and need to be brought back to Austria.