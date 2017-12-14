Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Putin is giving his marathon annual news conference in Moscow

Russia's president has accused opponents of his US counterpart Donald Trump of harming the US by "inventing stories" about contacts with Russia.

At his annual news conference, Vladimir Putin said contacts between the Trump team and Russian officials before last year's election were normal.

He said the US opposition were not treating those who elected Mr Trump with respect.

The Trump campaign is being investigated for collusion with Russia.