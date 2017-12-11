Snow in Europe triggers transport chaos

Image copyright AFP Image caption A snow plough in action in Brussels

Heavy snow blanketing northern Europe has caused many flight cancellations and delays at Schiphol airport in the Netherlands and Brussels airport.

Nearly 300 KLM flights were cancelled at Schiphol, while Brussels airport scrapped at least 50.

Travellers have been advised to check flight updates at home, rather than set off for the airport in bad weather.

In Germany the heavy snow has caused many car crashes and traffic jams, as well as train delays.

More than 300 flights were cancelled on Sunday at Frankfurt airport, the busiest in Germany.

In France 32 regions were put on an emergency footing, as snowstorms battered coastal areas and cut power to thousands of homes.

About 80,000 homes lacked electricity in the Loire Valley on Monday, the daily Le Parisien reported.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Not what you expect in Venice: snowflakes on the gondolas

Snowstorms have also spread southwards to Italy, causing some travel chaos in northern regions.

The snow caused the closure of schools in Liguria, Piedmont and Tuscany, Italy's La Stampa daily reported.

Ferry services to the islands off Naples were suspended because of strong winds.

After heavy snow fell in the UK on Sunday thousands of homes were left without electricity and hundreds of schools were shut on Monday. Road conditions were described as treacherous in many areas.