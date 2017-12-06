Johnny Hallyday: Life in pictures

A look back at the life of Johnny Hallyday, the French rock star who has died at the age of 74.

  • In this file photo taken on December 13, 1962 French singer Johnny Hallyday performs a concert at the Olympia hall in Paris. AFP/Getty Images

    He sold about 100 million records and starred in a number of films in a career that began in 1960. Here he performs in 1962 at the Olympia hall in Paris.

  • This file photo taken in the 1960s shows French singer Johnny Hallyday in a car AFP/Getty Images

    He was born Jean-Philippe Smet on 15 June 1943. He lived in London for a time as a child. He suffered from depression and was frank about his use of cocaine, which he said he needed to work. In 1966 he attempted suicide.

  • This file photo taken on September 28, 1971 shows French singer Johnny Hallyday performing on stage at the Palais des Sports AFP/Getty Images

    Hallyday decided he wanted to be a singer after seeing Elvis Presley on screen in 1957. He was heavily influenced by Elvis and he broke from France's classic "chanson" tradition in the 1950s, singing rock and roll in French.

  • A file photograph taken on March 17, 1967 in Paris, shows Sylvie Vartan (L) and Johnny Hallyday singing as they give a concert, the profits of which are to go to cancer research, at the Olympia venue AFP/Getty Images

    Hallyday was married five times, twice to the same woman. He was first married to the famous Bulgarian-French singer Sylvie Vartan for 15 years and they were considered "the golden couple". Here they perform in 1967 at a concert to raise money for cancer research. Hallyday himself died after a battle with lung cancer.

  • This file photo taken on April 2, 1985 shows French singers Eddy Mitchell (R) and Johnny Hallyday performing at the stadium in Bourges AFP/Getty Images

    Despite his success at home, headlining more than 50 major tours, Hallyday was virtually unknown outside the Francophone zone. The USA Today newspaper once described him as "the greatest rock star you never heard of". Here he performs in a concert in Paris with French singer Eddy Mitchell (R).

  • A file photo taken on June 25, 1999 in Paris shows French president Jacques Chirac (R), his wife Bernadette and French singer Johnny Hallyday AFP/Getty Images

    He was made a Chevalier of the Legion D'Honneur by President Jacques Chirac in 1997. The French simply called him "Our Johnny". Here, Hallyday (L) is photographed with French president Jacques Chirac (R) and his wife Bernadette.

  • This file photo taken on July 29, 2006 shows French singer and actor Johnny Hallyday, his wife Laeticia and their daughter Jade AFP/Getty Images

    Hallyday married his last wife Laeticia in 1996. Here they are seen with their adopted daughter Jade.

  • A file picture dated 17 May 2009 shows French musician and singer Johnny Hallyday at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France European Photopress Agency

    In a statement, Laeticia said: "Johnny Hallyday has left us. I write these words without believing them and yet it's true. My man is no longer with us."