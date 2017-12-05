'Dozens injured' in German train collision

At least 50 people have been injured in a train crash near Düsseldorf, German police say.

The incident happened when a passenger train collided with a freight train in Meerbusch, according to reports.

In a tweet, the Meerbusch fire department said the removal of people from the train was their main priority.

They added that they had made contact with the passengers on board.

