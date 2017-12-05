Spain withdraws Puigdemont arrest warrant

A Spanish judge had withdrawn an international arrest warrant for ex-Catalonia leader Carles Puigdemont and four other ministers who fled to Belgium a month ago.

Spain's Supreme Court said they still faced possible charges for sedition and rebellion against the state, but had showed willingness to return to Spain.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.