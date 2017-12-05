Romania's former King Michael I dies at 96
- 5 December 2017
- From the section Europe
Romania's former King Michael I has died in Switzerland at the age of 96, officials say.
He was diagnosed with cancer last year. King Michael ruled Romania twice, first in the 1920s, when he was just five years old, and then again in the 1940s.
He was one of the last people alive to have served as a head of state during World War Two.
After the conflict, he was forced to abdicate by the country's Communists who ruled until the revolution of 1989.