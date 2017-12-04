Four people have died in a crash between a lorry and a car in County Wexford in the Republic of Ireland.

It happened on the N25 road, about three miles outside the village of Ballinaboule, at about 18:30 local time on Monday.

All four victims were travelling in the car and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to gardaí (Irish police).

The lorry driver and a passenger who was in the vehicle were not hurt.

The scene is being examined and gardaí said the road will remain closed until at least lunchtime on Tuesday.