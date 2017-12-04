Four people die in County Wexford crash
Four people have died in a crash between a lorry and a car in County Wexford in the Republic of Ireland.
It happened on the N25 road, about three miles outside the village of Ballinaboule, at about 18:30 local time on Monday.
All four victims were travelling in the car and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to gardaí (Irish police).
The lorry driver and a passenger who was in the vehicle were not hurt.
The scene is being examined and gardaí said the road will remain closed until at least lunchtime on Tuesday.