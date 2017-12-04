Image copyright AFP Image caption Caruana Galizia was an investigative journalist

Police in Malta have arrested eight Maltese nationals in connection with the car bomb murder of blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told reporters that police operations were under way in the town of Marsa, and the Bugibba and Zebbug areas.

Caruana Galizia was killed close to her home on 16 October in an attack which shocked the country.

The 53-year-old was known for her blog accusing top politicians of corruption.

The government offered a €1m (£890,000; $1.2m) reward for information about her murder.

International experts, including from the FBI, were called in to help in the investigation.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Andrew Borg Cardona: "My friend has been killed there"

Police and troops are being used in the security operation, with roads blocked and a patrol boat deployed.

Mr Muscat said some of the detainees were already known to the police while others had prior criminal records.

When asked if the eight arrested had participated in the murder, or if they also included the mastermind, Mr Muscat would not comment, Malta Today reports.

"I have a clear idea of what they did and who they are but I cannot give out more details at this time," he said.