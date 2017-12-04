Image copyright PA Image caption The victim's body was found in a field in the townland of Walterstown

A man whose body was found in a field in County Meath had been shot three times in the head, Irish police have said.

Kane McCormack, 24, was last seen alive at 17:00 local time on Friday after he told his partner that he was going to meet someone.

He was found dead in the townland of Walterstown near Dunboyne town on Saturday morning.

His car was later found parked at a supermarket in Clonee.

Detectives believe he may be the latest victim of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported.

Image copyright PA Image caption Kane McCormack was last seen alive on Friday evening

Gardai (police) said that after parking his car in Clonee, Mr McCormack got into a black saloon-type car, which turned right towards Dunboyne.

Shortly after 18:00, it was reported to police that a black Audi saloon car was on fire just off the M50 motorway at Meakstown Cottages.

Police are trying to establish if there is a link between the murder and this black Audi car.

Image copyright PA Image caption A garda vehicle blocked off the road close to the scene of the investigation

Superintendent James Cannon has appealed to anyone who was in Clonee village, particularly in the Aldi car park, at or around 17:00 local time on Friday or who was on the road through Walterstown and who may have noticed a black saloon parked on the road, to contact police.

He also appealed to anyone who was in the vicinity of Meakstown Cottages or Balseskin Reception Centre at around 18:00 and who may have noticed any suspicious activity.