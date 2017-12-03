Image copyright PA Image caption The body was found in a field in the townland of Walterstown

Gardaí (Irish police) have released the name of the man whose body was found in a field in County Meath on Saturday morning.

Kane McCormack, 24, was found dead in the townland of Walterstown near Dunboyne.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that he had been shot in the head.

Detectives believe he is the latest victim of the Hutch Kinahan feud.

Kane McCormack was last seen alive at 17:00 local time on Friday, when he parked his silver Peugeot car in a supermarket car park in Clonee Village.

He then got into what gardaí have described as a black saloon car which drove off in the direction of Dunboyne.

Shortly after 18:00 local time, gardaí received reports that a black Audi car was on fire at Meakstown Cottages near the M50.

Image copyright PA Image caption A garda vehicle blocked off the road close to the scene of the investigation

Gardaí say they are trying to establish any link between the murder and this black Audi car.