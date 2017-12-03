Image copyright EPA Image caption Mr Coveney said he was trying to avoid a "green versus orange debate"

Ireland's deputy prime minister has said his country has "no desire" to delay the UK's Brexit talks.

But Simon Coveney also warned that not enough progress has been made on the border with Northern Ireland.

He said the whole island was "uniquely vulnerable and exposed to a potential bad outcome from Brexit".

His comments come ahead of a week of crucial decisions on whether the EU will move ahead to the next phase of Brexit negotiations.

UK Prime Minster Theresa May is due to meet EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday to discuss moving the talks on to the future relationship between the UK and the bloc.

The 27 other member nations will meet on Wednesday to decide whether the UK has made enough progress on key issues - including the Irish border - to progress.

Meanwhile, former UK prime minister Tony Blair told the BBC that a hard border would "obviously" cause tensions that could put the Good Friday Agreement - a landmark in the Northern Ireland peace process - at risk.

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, Mr Coveney said Ireland does not want to exercise its veto on the issue.

"There is no desire, I can tell you, in Ireland, to delay this process," he said.

"But at the same time, we have a responsibility as a government to represent the interests on the island of Ireland."

"We believe that as an island, Ireland is uniquely vulnerable and exposed to a potential bad outcome from Brexit."

"That is why we are looking for more progress than we have," he added.

Image copyright PA Image caption On Friday, EC President Donald Tusk (R) said Europe would stand by Ireland

He also denied any suggestion - made by some British politicians - that the issue was being used to pave the way for Irish unity. "That's simply not true," he said.

"This is simply the Irish government sticking to a consistent position that we have had for months... the only thing that has changed is the understanding that others have - that Ireland is very determined to hold its position."

He said he was very keen to avoid "a green versus orange debate" between unionism and nationalism.

"Instead we're trying to protect the status quo."

"We cannot allow some kind of collateral damage or unintended consequence of Brexit to have the recreation of a border."

Mr Coveney has been heavily involved with Ireland's stance on Brexit since becoming the foreign minister this summer.

He was also appointed as tánaiste - the Irish deputy prime minister - following the resignation of his colleague Frances Fitzgerald over a political row that threatened to collapse the government.

But the Irish government has consistently maintained that a firm and clear agreement on the border with Northern Ireland is a requirement of any progression.

Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, said on Friday the EU "is fully behind" Ireland's demand for no hard border on the island.

"The Irish request if the EU's request," he said, adding that he would consult the Irish prime minister before the next stage of Brexit talks.