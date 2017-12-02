Image copyright PA Image caption The body was found in a field in the townland of Walterstown

The death of a man whose body was found in a field in County Meath is being treated as suspicious, gardaí (Irish police) have said.

The man, who was in his 20s, was found dead in the townland of Walterstown near Dunboyne town on Saturday morning.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that he had been shot, adding that detectives believe he may be the latest victim of the Hutch/Kinahan gangland feud.

A Garda spokesman would not comment on the claims.

Image copyright PA Image caption The body was found in a field in the townland of Walterstown

He said a post-mortem examination has been ordered to determine the cause of the man's death.

Forensic investigators have been deployed to examine the scene and an incident room has been set up in Ashbourne garda station.