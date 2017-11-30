Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Coveney has been a government minister for the past six years

Simon Coveney has been nominated as the Republic of Ireland's tánaiste (deputy prime minister).

Mr Coveney will also continue in his current role as foreign minister.

His nomination is expected to be confirmed by President Michael D Higgins later on Thursday.

It comes after Frances Fitzgerald resigned from the post earlier this week, having faced pressure over a police whistleblower scandal that could have brought down the government.

Ms Fitzgerald served as tánaiste before also taking on the role of minister for business, enterprise and innovation.

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar said he had accepted her resignation with "deep regret".

Mr Varadkar has appointed Heather Humphreys as her successor as Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation and Josepha Madigan as culture minister.

Ms Fitzgerald quit hours before a motion of no confidence in her was to be proposed by the main opposition party, Fianna Fáil.

There were fears that an Irish election could have complicated next month's EU meeting, at which the Republic of Ireland's position will influence the assessment of the UK's progress in Brexit talks.

Mr Coveney is 44, from Cork and is married with three children.

Expelled

He was educated at the exclusive Clongowes Wood boarding school in County Kildare, which has produced a number of high-profile Irish politicians and writers.

However, as a teenager, he was expelled from the school for drinking alcohol and bunking off lessons to attend a beach party.

In a candid interview with broadcaster RTÉ, he revealed he had suffered from a stutter when he was younger, and lived in the shadow of his more promising brother, who is now a successful businessman.

He went on to study management at the Royal Agricultural College in Gloucestershire, England, before his election as the youngest member of the Dáil in 1998, in a by-election caused by the death of his father.

Mr Coveney remained in the Dáil until 2004, when he was elected to the European Parliament.

Returning to the Dáil in 2007, he was appointed agriculture minister in 2011 and responsibility for defence was added to his portfolio three years later.

He lost the Fine Gael leadership election in June to the now leader, and Irish prime minister, Leo Varadkar.

He had made no secret of his desire to lead the Fine Gael party and in contrast to Mr Varadkar, he was seen as the more centre-left candidate in the recent leadership contest.

When RTÉ asked the question about his intentions some years ago, he said: "I am very ambitious, so the straight answer is yes, some day."