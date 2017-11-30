Image copyright AFP Image caption Germany could have a new election if talks between between Mrs Merkel and the SPD fail

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her former centre-left partners will hold crucial coalition talks in an effort to end a political stalemate.

Thursday's meeting with Social Democrats (SPD) leader Martin Schulz comes after Mrs Merkel failed to form a three-party coalition deal last week.

The talks will include policies over housing, healthcare and migrants. Any deal could take weeks to be reached.

The SPD governed in a "grand coalition" with Mrs Merkel between 2013 and 2017.

Under pressure, Mr Schulz agreed to hold discussions with Mrs Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and her Bavarian allies, the Christian Social Union (CSU).

He had promised to take the SPD into opposition after September's election, when his party had its worst result since 1949.

Mrs Merkel failed to form a coalition government with the liberal Free Democrats and the Greens, after the FDP pulled out of talks.

The delay in forming a new coalition - the biggest crisis of Mrs Merkel's career - has worried some European Union allies, who see Germany as a pillar of stability in the bloc.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will host Thursday's meeting.

What will be discussed?

In the campaign, the (SPD) favoured more spending on education and infrastructure, changes in health insurance, and no cap on the number asylum seekers.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Schulz said: "I cannot tell you what the outcome of these talks will be. I can ensure you only this: that I'll campaign for the best solution for our country, that my party is aware of its overall responsibility for political stability."

Image copyright EPA Image caption Mr Schulz came under pressure to hold talks with Mrs Merkel's conservative bloc

Meanwhile, Mrs Merkel said Germany needed to keep growth-friendly investment and budget consolidation policies. She may also want to pursue a tougher migrant policy to win back conservative voters.

What could happen?