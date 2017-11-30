Image copyright PA

The Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar is expected to name a new deputy prime minister later.

It comes after Frances Fitzgerald resigned from the post earlier this week having faced pressure over a whistleblower scandal that could have brought down the government.

Ms Fitzgerald served as deputy prime minister before later taking on an additional role as minister for business, enterprise and innovation.

Both roles are due to be filled.

The announcement is expected to be made by the taoiseach (prime minister) in the Dáil (Irish parliament).

Once appointed, the new ministers will go to the Áras an Uachtaráin (Irish president's residence) to collect their official seal of office.

Image copyright PA Image caption Frances Fitzgerald had been at the centre of a controversy which could have resulted in a snap election

'Deep Regret'

According to Irish broadcaster, RTÉ, Ms Fitzgerald told a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that she was not asked or forced to resign, but took the decision herself.

Mr Varadkar said he had accepted her resignation with "deep regret".

Ms Fitzgerald quit hours before a motion of no confidence in her was to be proposed by the main opposition party, Fianna Fáil.

There were fears, that if successful, an Irish election would have been called which would have complicated next month's EU meeting, at which the Republic of Ireland's position will influence the assessment of the UK's progress in Brexit talks.