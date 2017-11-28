Image copyright PA Image caption Frances Fitzgerald had been at the centre of a controversy which could have resulted in a snap general election

Irish deputy prime minister Frances Fitzgerald is set to resign, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ.

The reports are yet to be confirmed by the Irish government. The cabinet meeting at which her future is being discussed is still ongoing.

Ms Fitzgerald had been at the centre of a controversy which could have resulted in a snap general election.

Her resignation will avoid the possibility of a pre-Christmas general election in the Republic of Ireland.

Calls for Ms Fitzgerald to resign related to her handling of a controversy involving a police whistleblower when she was Irish justice minister.

Ms Fitzgerald has faced questions about what she knew about what lawyers were going to put to the whistleblower at a commission of enquiry.